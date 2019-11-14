UWI Alumni Association honors Outstanding Alumni

THE VALLEY, Anguilla The University of the West Indies (UWI) Alumni Association – Anguilla Chapter will this month pay tribute to two more outstanding UWI Graduates on Anguilla. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon of the Hughes Medical Centre, Dr. Lowell Hughes and Managing Director for the Comprehensive Learning Centre, Mrs. Sandra York-Gumbs will be presented with the UWI Apex Award at the 2019 UWI Graduate Recognition and Alumni Awards Ceremony on Friday, 22 November at La Vue in South Hill.

The UWI Apex Award is presented to Alumni who have made outstanding contributions in Medicine (including Nursing), Law, Education, Youth Development, Social Work/Social Development or Business Development/Administration. Dr. Hughes and Mrs. York-Gumbs were selected for the Award following the Alumni Association’s call for nominations earlier this year.

The annual UWI Alumni Awards is an initiative of the local arm of the University in collaboration with the Alumni Association. It seeks to recognise and celebrate the achievements and contributions of UWI Alumni from all campuses of the University who are resident on Anguilla. The first Awards ceremony was held in 2016 in honour of alumnus and former Resident Tutor, the late Mr. Julian R. Harrigan. The Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship Fund which is funded through donations from Alumni and Friends was also launched at that ceremony.

Commenting on the awardees, President of the UWI Alumni Association – Anguilla Chapter, Miss Yvette Wallace stated, “I am delighted with the selection of Dr. Hughes and Mrs. York-Gumbs as recipients of this prestigious award. Not only have both honourees made outstanding contributions to their professions and community, they have also demonstrated the spirit and values of the UWI and have ensured a better quality of life for future generations.”

Manager for the UWI Open Campus British Overseas Territories, Dr. Phyllis Fleming Banks says that the hosting of the Alumni Awards in conjunction with the annual Recognition of New Graduates this year is particularly significant, as the double ceremony brings the new and older Alumni together in celebration their achievements and contributions.

The UWI Alumni Association – Anguilla Chapter represents graduates from all the UWI Campuses (Mona, St. Augustine, Cave Hill and the Open Campus) as well as graduates of the Distance Learning Programme or School of Continuing Studies who reside on Anguilla.