COVID-19 Update – First Two Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 on Anguilla

Today, March 26th at 1:04pm we received notification from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), that two of the four samples sent on Monday, March 23rd have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and two have tested negative. The first positive case is an imported case – a 27-year old female visitor from the US, who arrived in Anguilla on March 11th

The second positive case, a 47-year old male resident, is a close contact of the first case. This is also an indication of local transmission. In accordance with public health practices for containment and prevention of spread:

The individuals, who both presented with mild symptoms, were placed in isolation upon suspicionand they remain in isolation at this time.

the Ministry of Health and Health Authority colleagues have initiated aggressive contact tracing to identify every individual who may have come into close contact with these persons. All individualsthus identified will placed under quarantine and tested.

Furthermore, additional social distancing measures for the general public as outlined in the Plan forEscalation of Measures for COVID-19 will be announced shortly.

The Government of Anguilla has been preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 since late January. We

urge residents not to panic and instead be guided by the helpful practices that you can do prevent the spread of COVID-19. To date, out of a total of nine suspected cases of COVID-19, five have tested negative, two have tested positive and two are pending.

Members of the general public are once again urged to follow proper hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and comply with the social distancing guidance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and the Government of Anguilla maintain that the health and safety of the nation continue to be the utmost priority.

The Ministry will continue to provide timely and accurate information as the situation continues to evolve. Persons with any questions or concerns that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.