COVID-19 Update – Two Samples Test Negative, Four More Samples Pending

Today, March 28th at 4:13pm, the Ministry of Health received the results for the two samples sent on Wednesday, March 25th, for COVID-19 testing to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). Both have tested negative.

Four additional samples were taken this week from persons who met the definition of a suspected case of COVID-19. These samples will be sent to CARPHA on Monday, March 30th. These persons, who all presented with mild symptoms, remain isolated as per the established protocol.

To date, Anguilla has confirmed two cases of the COVID-19 virus. The Government of Anguilla has been preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 since late January. We urge residents not to panic and instead be guided by the helpful practices that you can do prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the general public are once again urged to follow proper hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and comply with the social distancing measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry will continue to provide timely and accurate information as the situation continues to evolve. Persons with any questions, including those with concerns that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, should call the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.