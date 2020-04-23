Flow reopens its office with new operational hours

The changes are aimed at protecting you our valued customers and our team members.We always take the health and safety of our customers and employees very seriously and we have the highest safety standards in the industry. To cope with the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are taking additional actions:
- We have increased our store and office cleaning to 3x times a day.
- We are frequently cleaning doors, counters and other high frequency touch areas.
- We have added sanitizer stations in the stores and our offices.
- We have given training and tools to our employees and external teams to keep them and you safe in case they need to install or do service checks inside your homes.
- And we are following all Ministry of Health and World Health Organization guidelines as they evolve.
To ensure the safety of our employees and customers, we strongly encourage all customers to use our remote services solutions from the comfort your home or work and avoid crowded areas. We are reinforcing our customer service team going forward and we will be there for you 24/7 so that you can do the following:
- Via My Flow App
- Top up your prepaid plans with our My Flow App or any credit card (Download MyFlow App in Google Play/Apple Store or visit www.topupflow.com)
- Check your account status
- Pay your bills
- Order new products and services you may need at this time (Via our Web Chat on www.discoverflow.co/Anguilla
- Inform us of any service disruptions by calling 4983131 or 1 800 804 2994
If you do need to visit one of our stores, please follow Ministry of Health and WHO guidelines to protect the safety of our customers and employees. Don’t come if you are sick or you have fever. Keep a safe distance and avoid contact with surfaces and other customers and employees.
Importantly, we ask you to pay your bills(cash or card) in our touchless kiosk as we will be only be accepting check payments in the cashiers for your own safety.
We are dedicated to doing what is best for our clients and will continue to communicate the information shared by local governments as the events unfold.
For more information visit www.discoverflow.co/anguilla
We are by your side, keeping you connected.