Sample Sent to Rule Out COVID-19 in Sudden Death Investigation

Today, April 23rd, at 9:57am, we received notification of a sudden death in the community that is currently under investigation. In the interest of thorough epidemiological surveillance within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, samples were taken to rule out COVID-19 infection.

As per the established protocol, all close contacts have been placed under quarantine pending the results.

The Ministry of Health urges residents not to panic and instead be guided by the helpful practices that you can do prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the general public are once again urged to follow proper hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and comply with the social distancing guidance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and the Government of

Anguilla maintain that the health and safety of the nation continue to be the utmost priority.

The Ministry will continue to provide timely and accurate information as the situation continues to evolve. Persons with any questions or concerns should call the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.

