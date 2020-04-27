Results Negative for COVID-19 in Sudden Death Investigation; All Three Confirmed Cases Now

The samples sent to rule out COVID-19 in the sudden death investigation have tested negative. Due to the exigencies of the situation, an initial test was done in Sint Maarten on Thursday, April 23rd and the result, which was received at 9:13pm on Thursday, is negative. Furthermore, in keeping with the

normal quality assurance practices, a sample was also sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). That sample, sent on Friday, April 24th, has also tested negative and the result was received on Saturday April 25th at 8:12pm.

At the present time there are no suspected cases and no evidence of transmission of the COVID-19 virus within Anguilla. Furthermore, all three confirmed cases have now recovered and it has been more than 28 days since our last confirmed case.

This is undoubtedly an important milestone and a great achievement for Anguilla. However, in order to maintain this status, we must remain steadfast in our efforts to prevent this virus from establishing a foothold in our community. The Ministry of

Health urges residents to continue to comply with hygienic practices, respiratory etiquette and the social distancing measures. Furthermore, should the current

epidemiological situation prevail, members of the general public may anticipate a de-escalation of the current restrictions on movements and mass gatherings in a phased approach over the upcoming weeks.

The Ministry of Health and the Government of Anguilla maintain that the health and safety of the nation continue to be the utmost priority.

The Ministry will continue to provide timely and accurate information as the situation continues to evolve. Persons with any questions or concerns should call the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.