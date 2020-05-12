Persons Screened for COVID-19 in Continuing Response; Current Status Remains

Over the weekend, the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team collaborated with the Royal Anguilla Police Force and Immigration Department in the management of persons suspected to have entered Anguilla illegally some time earlier this year in the weeks prior to the border closure. Based on the apparent timelines, histories and health examinations, there was a very low index of suspicion for COVID-19

exposure and infection. Nonetheless, in the interest of comprehensive epidemiological surveillance and out of an abundance of caution, specimens were taken to rule out COVID-19 infection. All samples have tested negative.

Additionally, a sample was sent in the screening of a client prior to medical evacuation for urgent care overseas. Many jurisdictions are now requesting COVID-19 testing prior to accepting foreign patients. It is therefore the expectation is that this will continue for the foreseeable future. This result was also negative.

At the present time there are no suspected cases and no evidence of transmission of the COVID-19 virus within Anguilla. Furthermore, all three confirmed cases have now recovered and it has been more than 45 days since our last confirmed case.

However, in order to maintain this status, we must remain steadfast in our efforts to prevent this virus from ever establishing a foothold in our community. The Ministry of Health urges residents to continue to comply with hygienic practices, respiratory etiquette and the social distancing measures in order to

prevent the spread of COVID-19..

The Ministry of Health and the Government of Anguilla maintain that the health and safety of the nation continue to be the utmost priority.

The Ministry will continue to provide timely and accurate information as the situation continues to evolve. Persons with any questions or concerns should call the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.