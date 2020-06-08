COVID19 Response: Regulations and Rules approved by Executive under the Public Health and Quarantine Acts.

On June 5th 2020, the Minister of Health, Hon. Evans McNiel Rogers signed Public Health (Government Quarantine and Isolation Facilities Regulations 2020 and Public Health (Quarantine) Regulations 2020 as approved by Executive Council under section 8 of the Public Health Act, R.S.A. c. P125 as a critical

part of Anguilla’s COVID-19 response.

On June 5th 2020, The Quarantine Authority, Dr. Aisha Andrewin – Chief Medical Officer, also signed the Quarantine (COVID) Rules 2020 as approved by Executive Council under the Quarantine Act, R.S.A. C. q5.

These regulations and rules form the legal basis of the reparation programme announced by the Government of Anguilla for residents who have not been able to enter Anguilla since ports were closed on March 20th, 2020, but who wish to return from overseas under controlled conditions. These measures are designed in accordance with COVID-19 strategies recommended by the World Health

Organisation (WHO) to contain the pandemic: early detection, isolation and treatment.

The basic strategy of the regulations and rules aimed at repatriated individuals are as follows: (1) Mandatory testing for Covid-19 upon arrival in Anguilla, (2) Mandatory quarantine for a period of no less than fourteen (14) days at a government-approved location (including at a government facility or

home) and (3) Mandatory negative Covid-19 test before being release from either quarantine or isolation.

Firstly, the Government Quarantine and Isolation Facilities Regulations under Section 8 (c) (viii) of the of the Public Health Act, R.S.A. c. P125 designate five properties for government quarantine and isolation.

Secondly, the Public Health (Quarantine) Regulations under section 8(c) of the Public Health Act, R.S.A. c. P125 establish the reasons and procedures for the mandatory testing, quarantine and isolation of repatriated persons as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. These regulations apply equally for persons being held at a government facility as well as those allowed to self-quarantine. Therefore,

persons who breach the regulations regardless of facility face the same penalties.

Thirdly, the Quarantine (COVID) Rules, 2020 establish the procedure for residents to request permission to repatriate, and the protocols of conduct, monitoring and testing for persons under quarantine. The Quarantine (COVID) Rules, 2020 have the full force of regulations pursuant to authority given to the Quarantine Authority under the Quarantine Act.

These regulations are being implemented in the best interest of the public, in a measured way, and in keeping with sound public health principles and practice.

The Ministry of Health and the Government of Anguilla maintain that the health and safety of the nation continue to be the utmost priority.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.

Persons with any questions or concerns should call the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND.