Statement from H.E. Governor – Border closure, repatriation and quarantine regulations

Border closure

1. On 18 June, Executive Council agreed to extend the regulation closing ports to

14 July while keeping the previously agreed exemptions unchanged. These exemptions tightly limit the permitted movement of vessels and aircraft to those:

i. used for cargo and medical purposes, including medical evacuations;

ii. carrying passengers out of Anguilla; and

iii. returning Anguillians home as part of the approved repatriation process.

There will be no relaxation of these restrictions around the elections. Our borders will remain closed until the 14 July except for the tightly defined exemptions noted above which will continue to be rigorously enforced.

Repatriation and quarantine regulations

2. Anyone coming to Anguilla under the repatriation process is bound by the

Quarantine (Covid) Rules, 2020 signed by the Minister of Health on 5 June 2020.

These regulations require a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all. Anyone failing to

comply with these Regulations – including the requirement to stay within the

approved quarantine premises throughout the quarantine period – commits an

offence pursuant to section 7(2) of the Quarantine Act. There will be no exception to or relaxation of the Quarantine (Covid) Rules because of the election.

3. As of 19 June, 478 Anguillans have registered their interest in returning home.

Of these, 355 have had their applications approved and 103 have returned home. By 26 June 60 persons currently in quarantine will have completed the 14-day quarantine period and, provided they have tested negative for Covid-19, will be released.

Tim Foy

Governor