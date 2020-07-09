ANGUILLA WINS BEST ISLAND IN THE CARIBBEAN BERMUDA, AND THE BAHAMAS IN TRAVEL+LEISURE 2020 WORLD’S BEST AWARDS

The Valley, Anguilla, July 9, 2020…… The Hon. Haydn Hughes, Minister of Tourism for Anguilla, and the Hon. Cardigan Connor, former Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism, came together in a bipartisan spirit of unity to celebrate Anguilla’s success as the preferred Caribbean destination. For the fourth consecutive year in a row, Anguilla is ranked No. 1 on the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards list of the Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. Readers rated islands on the following characteristics: Natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, restaurants/food, people/friendliness, value. Anguilla also ranked #7 on the Top 25 Islands in the World, the only Caribbean island to make the list, and #2 on the Top 25 Most Romantic Islands in the World.

“We are very proud to receive this Award for four years in a row — it is a tribute to the people of Anguilla and the extraordinary product that we offer,” declared the Hon. Haydn Hughes, Minister of Tourism for Anguilla. “We appreciate all the work done by the previous administration under the direction of Parliamentary Secretary Cardigan Connor, in laying the foundation for today’s achievement,” he continued.

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary, Travel + Leisure is hosting a global, social media “Toast + Post” that will run from July 8th through August 31st. Readers and winners around the world are encouraged to TOAST – raise a glass to the very best in travel and then… POST – to take a photo or video of the moment and post it on social media, using the hashtags #TLToast and #TLWorldsBest along with their brands. Anguilla fans are encouraged to post on all the ATB’s social platforms using the Hashtag #MyAnguilla.

Travel + Leisure is the largest travel media brand in the United States, with an audience of 6.7 million. The full results and report about the awards can be viewed at www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest

For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

About Anguilla

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world.

Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from two major gateways: Puerto Rico and St. Martin, and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.

Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Anguilla is Beyond Extraordinary.