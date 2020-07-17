ANGUILLA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW MINISTER OF TOURISM

The Valley, Anguilla, July 15, 2020…….. Anguilla’s new Premier, the Honourable Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster, has appointed the Hon. Haydn Hughes as the new Minister of Tourism for the Caribbean island. With many years of experience in the private sector as a member of the Executive Board of Cap Juluca, Minister Hughes is destined for success in his new appointment. The Hon. Premier Webster shared his confidence in his new Tourism Minister; “With Minister Hughes’ appointment, Anguilla is poised to bring much-needed advancement in tourism to meet the evolving demands in the industry. Now, more than ever, we must be at the forefront of change for tourism in this tumultuous time. I am confident that the Hon. Haydn Hughes is the best person to ensure our tourism industry will soon thrive again, once our borders reopen.”

As the newly elected representative for District 6, the Hon. Haydn Hughes is a veteran businessman and politician. Originally joining the private sector with Barclays Bank PLC in 1989 in the foreign trade and current accounts department, he has spent 22 years in the private sector including 20 years as a business owner. His first foray into public office was as a candidate in 2005; he won his seat, and was appointed as a Nominated Member of the House of Assembly of Anguilla and Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for Tourism and Sports.

In addition to his expertise in business and politics, Minister Hughes brings with him expertise in tourism – he was the first ever Anguillian recipient of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association scholarship. Through the scholarship Minister Hughes was able to study at one of the best hospitality management schools in the world, L’École Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland. Additionally, as a member of the Executive Board of the legendary Cap Juluca resort, he oversaw a number of departments including Villa Operations, Beach and Watersports, Landscaping and Security.

A philanthropist, Hughes has worked in his community for over 25 years and was compelled to run for office by a desire to create change for Anguilla, recognizing the importance of investing and empowering the local community, especially the youth and elderly. “The island of Anguilla, and her people, are my passion and absolute priority,” declared the Hon. Haydn Hughes. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to be appointed as the new Minister of Tourism. The tourism industry is the greatest driver of growth and opportunity for Anguillians, and I look forward to working closely with the public and private sectors to ensure that Anguilla remains the leading destination in the region. Working together, I am confident we will usher in a new day in tourism for Anguilla, to ensure her success for generations to come.”

While there is no definitive date for reopening the borders to commercial international travel at this time, the government has outlined their measured approach to reopening, which will take place in phases. Additional updates on the reopening of Anguilla’s borders and tourism sector will be issued in the coming weeks, once all travel safety protocols have been finalized.