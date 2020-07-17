ANGUILLA LAUNCHES VIRTUAL ISLAND TOURS WITH ‘EXPERIENCE ANGUILLA AT HOME’

Platform Offers Opportunity to ‘Visit’ Award-Winning Island From Home

The Valley, Anguilla, July 15, 2020……..The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is launching a new online platform offering visitors an opportunity to experience the best of Anguilla from the comfort of their own homes. Experience Anguilla At Home is an immersive video and audio platform showcasing the very best of the island. With 20 videos and a curated Spotify playlist, visitors are encouraged to taste, learn, watch and listen in order to truly transport themselves to Anguilla. Experience Anguilla At Home offers a variety of multimedia platforms in the following categories: Anguilla Experiences, Food and Drinks to Make, Meditation and Motivation, Music and Culture, and Meet the Locals.

Experience Anguilla At Home content explores the island from point to point, with suggested activities based on one’s interests, utilizing live video feeds, drone footage and sights and sounds to engage viewers in Anguilla. Features include inland and kayak tours, cocktail recipes from Elvis’ Beach Bar, a recipe for our famous Anguillian Johnny Cakes, a 20-minute vinyasa yoga class on stunning Mead’s Bay Beach led by top yoga instructor Sammi Green, a live beach cam, music from The Mighty Springer, and interviews with locals such as the owner of Johnno’s in Sandy Ground, on how his bar became famous.

The new platform offers travelers new perspectives on iconic locations and activities around the island, allowing the destination to open its doors to the world, despite the borders being temporarily closed.

“With travel restricted due to COVID-19, we are excited to be offering visitors and fans a virtual experience of our beloved island,” said Shellya Webster, ATB Manager, Corporate Affairs. “Research shows people have become “armchair travelers”, they want to visit destinations virtually, and Experience Anguilla At Home offers a unique way for people to immerse themselves in our island.

We hope travelers will find much needed respite, relaxation and joy on our new platform – which is in essence what attracts those seeking the perfect vacation to Anguilla. With Experience Anguilla At Home, we are inspiring them to not just envision but also plan their Anguilla escape, once they are ready and able to travel again in the not too distant future”.

Anguilla was recently ranked for the fourth consecutive year in a row, No. 1 on the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards list of the Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. Readers rated islands on the following characteristics: Natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, restaurants/food, people/friendliness, value. Anguilla also ranked #7 on the Top 25 Islands in the World, the only Caribbean island to make that list, and #2 on the Top 25 Most Romantic Islands in the World.

To virtually tour Anguilla with ‘Experience Anguilla At Home,’ simply visit ivisitanguilla.com/experiences .

