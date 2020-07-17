Applications Invited for the 2020/2021 Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla and the UWI Alumni Association Anguilla Chapter have announced the opening of applications for the 2020/2021 Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship. The annual award is available to new and continuing students at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla and covers up to US$2,200.00 in tuition for a normal academic year.

The Julian R. Harrigan Scholarship Fund was launched in 2016 in collaboration with the family of the late Julian Harrigan as a tribute to his contributions to the work of the UWI on Anguilla. It is funded by donations from the family, as well as UWI Alumni and Friends and is administered by a special Scholarship Fund Committee. Applicants must be enrolled in the Social Sciences, including Social Work and Youth Development Work or Public Administration/Management and must demonstrate verifiable financial need.

The late Julian Harrigan was a graduate of the UWI and served as the Resident Tutor and University Representative from 1989 to 2006, and as Consultant to the UWI School of Continuing Studies from 2006 to 2007. During his tenure, he was instrumental in promoting the University’s programmes, as well as the construction and opening of the University Centre. A former Permanent Secretary in a number of Government Ministries including Public Administration, he was also passionately involved in youth and social work, and the cultural life of the island. In keeping with his legacy, applicants for the scholarship are also expected be involved in community/cultural/youth activities.

To date, the Committee has issued four scholarships to students in the Youth Development Work and Social Work programmes at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla. Ms. Kareen Harrigan, who was the first student to receive the award for 2016/2017, was also the 2019/2020 awardee. The other two recipients are Ms. Jackie Harrigan (2017/2018) and Ms. Codisha Webster (2018/2019).

Applications for enrolment in the UWI Open Campus for Semester One 2020/2021 will close on July 24, 2020 and new and continuing students have until August 5, 2020 to apply for this year’s Scholarship. Interested candidates are invited to contact the UWI Open Campus Anguilla at anguilla@open.uwi.edu or 497-8156 for more information.

The Staff and Students at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla and the UWI Alumni Association Anguilla Chapter have expressed their gratitude to the family of Mr. Julian Harrigan and all those who continue to contribute to the Fund, and invite those who are so moved, to make their donations in Mr. Harrigan’s memory.

