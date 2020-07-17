Hon. Deputy Governor Announces Portfolio Change for Permanent Secretaries

16 July 2020 – The recent allocation of the Government of Anguilla ministerial portfolios has presented the Anguilla Public Service the opportunity to realign the portfolios of the cadre of Permanent Secretaries.

Commenting on the changes which will take effect 20 July 2020, the Hon. Deputy Governor Perin

Bradley said:

“To best serve the Anguillian public, the Anguilla Public Service (APS) must have a workforce that is flexible, dynamic, and mobile. This mobility also encourages the introduction of fresh thinking and new ideas. I also believe this a way the Public Service can support staff development and encourage collaborative methods of working.”

The portfolios of the Permanent Secretaries will be as follows:

Mrs. Kathleen Rogers will serve as Permanent Secretary for Finance with the

Honourable Minister, Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster

Mr. Aidan Harrigan will serve as Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, Immigration, Labour, Human Rights, Constitutional Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Lands and Physical Planning with the Honourable Minister, Mr Kenneth Hodge

Mrs. Chanelle Petty-Barrett will serve as Permanent Secretary for Economic

Development, Commerce, Information Technology, Environment and Natural Resources with the Honourable Minsiter, Mr Kyle Hodge.

Dr. Bonnie Richardson Lake will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary for Social Development, Cultural Affairs, Youth Affairs, Gender Affairs, Education and Library Services with the Honourable Minister, Ms Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers

Mr. Merwyn F Rogers will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary for Health with the Honourable Minister, Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster.

Mr. Karim Hodge will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing, and Tourism with the Honourable Minister, Mr Haydn Hughes.

Mr. Larry Franklin will serve as Permanent Secretary for Public Administration with the Honourable Deputy Governor, Mr Perin Bradley.