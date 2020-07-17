Current Affairs Local News Politics Regional Top Stories

Hon. Deputy Governor Announces Portfolio Change for Permanent Secretaries

Posted on Author anguillatv Comment(0)

16 July 2020 – The recent allocation of the Government of Anguilla ministerial portfolios has presented the Anguilla Public Service the opportunity to realign the portfolios of the cadre of Permanent Secretaries.

Commenting on the changes which will take effect 20 July 2020, the Hon. Deputy Governor Perin

Bradley said:
“To best serve the Anguillian public, the Anguilla Public Service (APS) must have a workforce that is flexible, dynamic, and mobile. This mobility also encourages the introduction of fresh thinking and new ideas. I also believe this a way the Public Service can support staff development and encourage collaborative methods of working.”

The portfolios of the Permanent Secretaries will be as follows:

Mrs. Kathleen Rogers will serve as Permanent Secretary for Finance with the
Honourable Minister, Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster

Mr. Aidan Harrigan will serve as Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, Immigration, Labour, Human Rights, Constitutional Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Lands and Physical Planning with the Honourable Minister, Mr Kenneth Hodge

Mrs. Chanelle Petty-Barrett will serve as Permanent Secretary for Economic
Development, Commerce, Information Technology, Environment and Natural Resources with the Honourable Minsiter, Mr Kyle Hodge.

Dr. Bonnie Richardson Lake will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary for Social Development, Cultural Affairs, Youth Affairs, Gender Affairs, Education and Library Services with the Honourable Minister, Ms Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers

Mr. Merwyn F Rogers will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary for Health with the Honourable Minister, Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster.

Mr. Karim Hodge will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing, and Tourism with the Honourable Minister, Mr Haydn Hughes.
Mr. Larry Franklin will serve as Permanent Secretary for Public Administration with the Honourable Deputy Governor, Mr Perin Bradley.

Related Articles
Finance Local News Press Releases

NCBA welcomes new CEO

Posted on Author AnguillaTV
THE VALLEY, Anguilla The Board of Directors, Management and staff of the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd (NCBA) has  Ms. Sharmaine Francois as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective August 12, 2019.  Ms. Francois replaces Mr. Michael Bird, who retired as CEO in June 2019. The NCBA team thanks Mr. Bird for his invaluable contribution [...]
Local News Press Releases Regional Top Stories

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) arrangements during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic (Update)

Posted on Author anguillatv

Further to the press release dated 19th March 2020, this serves as an update on the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s response to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic affecting our region. In recent weeks, we have witnessed unprecedented changes to the daily lives of citizens and residents of the Eastern Caribbean as Governments of the Court’s Member […]
Finance Local News

Director of social security re-elected to top CISS positions

Posted on Author AnguillaTV
THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Anguilla Director of Social Security, Timothy Hodge was re-elected unopposed as the Sub-regional IV Coordinator and Permanent Committee Member of the Inter-American Conference on Social Security. Hodge is back on island after attending the September 18-20,  29th General Assembly held in Mexico City.  He has served in that position for the past three [...]

Leave a Reply