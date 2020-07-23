First set of winners in Flow’s “Bag ah Money” promotions Weekly winners

The Valley, Anguilla –22nd July 2020 – Flow customers across Anguilla are beaming with excitement over the launch of its “Bag ah Money” campaign which gives new and existing customers the opportunity to win a total of Thirty Thousand dollars ($30,000) over the next two months. In August one (1) lucky customer will win a cash prize of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000) while every Friday two customers will have the opportunity to win, EC$500 cash each for the duration of the campaign.

The first winners were announced on Friday, 17th July and Nicola Lindsay and Annie Bradshaw were elated to be the first set of winners of EC$500 cash! On the afternoon program of KLASS FM with DJ Hammer, Retail associates Trevia Romney and Shakeema Carty joined Commercial Manager Jade Richardson to call the first set of winners LIVE on-air.

Ms Lindsay was very excited when she received the call and was told, she is a lucky winner in our Bag ah Money promotion and won EC$500! “Oh wow! When can I pick it up?!!” was her response. Both Ms Lindsay and Ms Bradshaw will have a chance to be repeat winners in the $5,000 grand draw.

There are many ways to win in the “Bag Ah Money” promotion: Existing and new customers can top-up $20 or more at Telecoms House and our Top up vendor locations; activate any of the four unbeatable ‘Always On’ prepaid combo plans; Pay your bill on time and in full; or switch to Flow prepaid or post-paid for a chance to win.

Customers who switch their number to the Flow network are also eligible for the incredible deal of a Flow and Google partnered Alcatel A1 Smartphone with a 3-day Always On Combo

Plan for only $199. The 3-day plan comprises 200 anywhere local minutes & SMS and 1 GB data plus free social media messaging on Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (SWIFT).

“Congratulations to Ms Lindsay and Ms Bradshaw on their win! We are extremely pleased to reward our customers with more value for their money” stated Flow Commercial Manager, Jade Reymond-Richardson. “We look forward to rewarding our customers during this season.”

To learn more customers can visit the nearest Flow location; www.discoverflow.co/Anguilla

or www.facebook.com/FlowAnguilla

