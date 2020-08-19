COVID-19 Update 14

FROM H.E. THE GOVERNOR AND THE HON. PREMIER

Cases/suspected cases – there are no active or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Anguilla.

Border Closure – our borders will remain closed for regular passenger movements until 31 October at the earliest. As our borders are likely to remain closed beyond that date, we advise against making any but essential travel arrangements at this time.

Exceptions to border closure – the following categories of persons will be able to enter and leave Anguilla during this period of border closure:

i. those wishing to leave Anguilla. Anyone thinking of leaving should carefully consider the necessity of travel as your return may not be possible in your preferred timeframe;

ii. medical emergencies and evacuations with the approval of the Chief Medical Officer;

iii. pre-approved repatriation of Anguillians within the time frame set out below and according to the existing rules which can be found at www.beatcovid19.ai;

iv. pre-approved visitors according to the rules set out below; and

v. a limited number of short-term preapproved business visitors.

Repatriation – to date over 270 Anguillians have returned safely under a carefully managed process. We want to get everyone home who has registered interest in returning as quickly and safely as possible. To achieve this, Executive Council has directed that all available resources be used to repatriate everyone who has registered to come home by 31 October.

After 31 October, the repatriation programme will end, other than for persons who have left Anguilla for medical reasons approved by the Chief Medical Officer. New registrations to return under the programme will cease at midnight on 31 August. Anguillians wishing to return after 31 October will be able to do so through the visitor route and portal described below.

Government can no longer meet the full cost of repatriation. So those repatriating will be required to make a financial contribution. This cost will depend upon the place of quarantine as determined by the Chief Medical Officer.

For persons required to quarantine at a Government run facility this charge will be US$1,500 for individuals, and US$2,000 for families up to four persons.

For persons quarantining at their own property this charge will be US$600 for individuals and US$1,000 for families up to four persons.

COVID-19 testing for outward travel – we are aware that some destinations and carriers require proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to travel. To date the Health Authority has provided these tests at a nominal cost. Regrettably, given the need to preserve our testing capacity, the Health Authority is suspending this service from 24 August until further notice, except for travel approved by the Chief Medical Officer.

Visitors – Executive Council, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, has agreed to the following arrangements for international travelers wishing to visit Anguilla.

First – visitors intending to arrive from locations that the Chief Medical Officer advises have a low Covid-19 prevalence rate (that is at or below 0.2% of total population):

i. receipt of pre-arrival approval from the Chief Medical Officer. This will require evidence of a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 test conducted no less than 3 and no more than 5 days prior to the planned date of arrival;

ii. mandatory quarantine for a minimum of 10 days in a specified property approved by the Chief Medical Officer; and

iii. mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival, at the end of the quarantine period prior to discharge, or at any stage during quarantine if symptoms develop.

Second – visitors intending to arrive from locations which the CMO advises have a high COVID-19 prevalence rate (that is above 0.2% of total population):

i. receipt of pre-arrival approval from the Chief Medical Officer. This will require evidence of a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 test conducted no less than 3 and no more than 5 days prior to the planned date of arrival;

ii. mandatory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days in a specified property approved by the Chief Medical Officer; and iii. mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival, at the end of the quarantine period prior to discharge, or at any stage during quarantine if symptoms develop.

Persons wishing to visit Anguilla can register their interest to do so via a dedicated portal that will open on 21 August. This can be accessed via the www.beatcovid19.ai website. Prospective visitors should note that approval to enter will be at the discretion of the Chief Medical Officer.

Visitors will be required to make a financial contribution to assist in covering the additional costs to government of testing and monitoring.

For those intending to stay for less than three months this charge will be US$1,000 for individuals and US$1,500 for families of up to four persons, with an additional US$250 for every family member beyond four.

For those intending to stay for longer than three months this charge will be US$2,000 for individuals and US$3,000 for families of up to four persons, with an additional US$250 for every family member beyond four. This charge will include all labour and immigration fees.

Short-term preapproved business visitors – a limited number of short-term (less than 5 days) pre-arranged business visits for existing and potential investors will be permitted under the following arrangements:

i. receipt of pre-arrival approval from the Chief Medical Officer. This will require evidence of a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 test conducted no less than 3 and no more than 5 days prior to the planned date of arrival;

ii. mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival or at any stage during the visit if symptoms develop; and

iii. compliance with specific directions from the Chief Medical Officer to manage the risk of transmitting the virus. A fee of US$500 will be charged to assist in covering the additional costs of testing and monitoring.

Any person wishing to take up this opportunity should contact the Chief Medical Officer on either 1-264- 476- 7627, or 1-264- 584- 4263. Let us remind you again of the Ministry of Health hotline on COVID-19. The number is 1-264- 476- 7627 that is 476 SOAP, or 1-264- 584- 4263, that is 584-HAND. You can also access the most recent guidance and information at www.beatcovid19.ai