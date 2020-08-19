THE UWI OPEN CAMPUS ANGUILLA LAUNCHES 2020/2021 ACADEMIC YEAR WITH OREINTATION/WELCOME FOR NEW ONLINE STUDENTS

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla welcomed its latest cohort of online students with a local Site Orientation session on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Staff, as well as Executive Members of the Anguilla Chapter of the UWI Open Campus Guild of Students were on hand to welcome the new students. The Preparatory/Meet & Greet session formed part of a number of online and face-to-face orientation and registration activities geared towards preparing the online students for their new academic journey.

Welcome remarks came from Manager for the UWI Open Campus British Overseas Territories Sites, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks, who congratulated the new students and commended them for choosing the UWI. “Our University is number one in the region and among the top 4% in the world,” she told the large group of students. “Your Campus not only provides an affordable and flexible pathway for you to continue your education, we have also been leading the way in online learning.” Dr. Fleming-Banks also noted that the Staff were delighted that an increasing number of Anguillians and residents, and the youth in particular, are using the Open Campus to achieve their goals.

Staff Members, Ms. Patricia Bryan and Mrs. Arlene Browne-Richardson outlined the registration and other processes. UWI STAT Ambassador and local Guild Chair, Ms. Kemoloy Murphy also welcomed the new students and outlined the activities and support network established by the Guild to help ensure their success. Words of support and encouragement also came from Deputy Guild Chair, Ms. Melissa Harrigan. The new students ended the evening sharing and networking.

Other Welcome/Orientation Activities include “UWI 101” sessions with the Guild, a Trivia Night on August 26th, Church Service on Sunday, August 30th, the Guild Annual General Meeting on the 31st and a Mental Wellness Evening on September 2nd. The official Online Campus Welcome and Matriculation Ceremony and the annual “Oneness” networking evening with members of other local Student bodies are also slated for September.

The UWI Open Campus Anguilla received more than 80 applications for their online programmes for Semester One 2020/2021. They are still receiving applications for online programmes through Special Admissions, as well as the local Continuing and Professional Education programmes which begin in September.

About The UWI

For over 70 years The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has provided service and leadership to the Caribbean region and wider world. The UWI has evolved from a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948 to an internationally respected, regional university with near 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda and an Open Campus. As part of its robust globalization agenda, The UWI has established partnering centres with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Africa including the State University of New York (SUNY)-UWI Center for Leadership and Sustainable Development; the Canada-Caribbean Studies Institute with Brock University; the Strategic Alliance for Hemispheric Development with Universidad de los Andes (UNIANDES); the UWI-China Institute of Information Technology, the University of Lagos (UNILAG)-UWI Institute of African and Diaspora Studies and the Institute for Global African Affairs with the University of Johannesburg (UJ). The UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Food & Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities & Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science & Technology, Social Sciences and Sport.

As the region’s premier research academy, The UWI’s foremost objective is driving the growth and development of the regional economy. The world’s most reputable ranking agency, Times Higher Education, has ranked The UWI among the top 600 universities in the world for 2019, and the 40 best universities in Latin America and the Caribbean for 2018 and 2019.The UWI has been the only Caribbean-based university to make the prestigious lists. For more, visit www.uwi.edu.

(Please note that the proper name of the university is The University of the West Indies, inclusive of the “The”, hence The UWI.)