COVID-19 Current Affairs Education Local News Top Stories

GROUND TRANSPORTATION PRESENTATION AND DISUCSSION FORUM

Posted on Author anguillatv Comment(0)

Novel Coronavirus; COVID-19, initially deemed a major health crisis, has evolved into a catastrophic global economic crisis. In an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Anguilla, along with many other Caribbean countries closed borders, thus restricting travel to their shores. As a result, regional and international tourism came to an unprecedented halt, in turn immobilizing countries’ Tourism Economies.

Anguilla, like the rest of the Caribbean, is now mandated to manage the health and safety of its people and at the same time resuscitate employment and the overall economy. This entails a gradual reopening of the Tourism Sector, which will require a heightened level of responsibility, requiring the ability to co-exist with COVID-19, as done with other communicable diseases. The reopening of the Tourism Sector as a measure of reviving Anguilla’s economic activity has becoming a glaring task of balancing the health and safety of the island’s people and the resurgence of the island’s Tourism Economy.

The Government of Anguilla, understanding the task at hand has taken on a Phased Re-opening Approach, which means Anguilla will be open for business but with limitations, restrictions and implemented specifics in the initial stages, with either the lessening of these or by employing new measures as time progresses. For this proposed approach to be successful, protocols to govern the sector and every cross-sector have been developed and will be made compulsory for implementation sub-sector by sub-sector.

On Friday 11th September 2020, the Government of Anguilla, will be presenting and discussing the Ground Transportation COVID-19 Protocols with ground transportation personnel and local airline operators.

The objectives of this presentation and discussion are as follows:

  1. To sensitize the island’s ground transportation sector, for direct interaction with guest and the proposed re-opening of ports;
  2. To discuss proposed training for ground transportation operators.

Related Articles
Local News Press Releases Top Stories

Saharan Dust Advisory

Posted on Author anguillatv

Saharan dust is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara, the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa. Large plumes of Saharan dust routinely track into the Atlantic Ocean in the warmer months. Every so often, the dust can travel thousands of miles across the Atlantic at altitudes of 5,000 to […]
Local News Press Releases

Flow Big BIG Money WINNERS!

Posted on Author anguillatv

THE VALLEY, Anguilla – Wednesday, 26th February 2020 – Big Money is back in full swing with its recent re launch last week kicked off with several winners. In true FLOW fashion, FLOW, the largest 4GLTE mobile network company in Anguilla, announced its winners on Wednesday, on Klass FM, live with Shakeema Carty and Trevia […]
High Court Local News

Governor – Arrest warrant being requested for Scott Hapgood

Posted on Author AnguillaTV

PRESS STATEMENT FROM HE THE GOVERNOR TIM FOY STARTS I have seen the Attorney General’s statement regarding Scott Hapgood’s failure to return to Anguilla in compliance with bail conditions set by the High Court. I also have a copy of the letter sent by his legal team to the presiding magistrate. They sent this to […]

Leave a Reply