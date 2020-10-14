Esther Ward Nominated for The University of The West Indies Sportswoman of The Year Award

The University of The West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla is thrilled and beaming with Pelican pride as its very own Esther Ward is a nominee for The UWI Vice Chancellor’s Sportswoman of The Year Award 2020. Ms. Ward, who is an avid footballer, was also a finalist for the 2017 Sportswoman Award and is one of two finalists for 2020.

The UWI Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year Awards are designed to recognise outstanding and exemplary athletic performance at the University level. The awards are presented to students who exhibit the highest commitment to quality and excellence in their field, positive values and principles of good sportsmanship, involvement in community and youth activities (volunteerism) during the preceding year.

Esther has been involved in football for many years, and has been a standout in the Anguilla Female Football League, securing the Best Goalkeeper award in 2010, 2013, 2015 & 2018, best Team Player in 2012 & 2014 and Most Valuable Player in 2015. Her talent and skills have been called to action to represent Anguilla on the Under 17 and Under 20 national female teams and senior women squads.

Esther’s commitment and mettle were tested when she suffered an injury in 2019. In spite of that setback, her resilience found a way to still be active in football. She has devoted more time to participating in and contributing to the development of football on Anguilla through coaching. Since 2019 she has been as Assistant Coach to the national Under 14 team, which is in line with her commitment to voluntary coaching young female footballers on Anguilla.

Esther is well-known throughout the Open Campus for her passionate team spirit. She represented the Open Campus at the UWI Inter Campus Student Games in 2017 and 2019 and was unofficially declared the Games’ most ardent Cheerleader.

While sports is a huge part of Esther’s life, she has remained steadfast in her commitment to her studies. She has recently completed a Bachelor of Science Management Studies (Entrepreneurship) and will be graduating as part of the Class of 2020.

The UWI Open Campus Team applauds Esther on her achievements, included her Sportswoman of the Year Nomination and the completion of her undergraduate studies; and wish her the very best in her endeavours.

Due to COVID-19 the UWI 2020 Sportswoman/Sportsman of the Year Awards will be held virtually later this month.

About The UWI

For over 70 years The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has provided service and leadership to the Caribbean region and wider world. The UWI has evolved from a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948 to an internationally respected, regional university with near 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda and an Open Campus. As part of its robust globalization agenda, The UWI has established partnering centres with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Africa including the State University of New York (SUNY)-UWI Center for Leadership and Sustainable Development; the Canada-Caribbean Studies Institute with Brock University; the Strategic Alliance for Hemispheric Development with Universidad de los Andes (UNIANDES); the UWI-China Institute of Information Technology, the University of Lagos (UNILAG)-UWI Institute of African and Diaspora Studies and the Institute for Global African Affairs with the University of Johannesburg (UJ). The UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Food & Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities & Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science & Technology, Social Sciences and Sport.

As the region’s premier research academy, The UWI’s foremost objective is driving the growth and development of the regional economy. The world’s most reputable ranking agency, Times Higher Education, has ranked The UWI among the top 600 universities in the world for 2019, and the 40 best universities in Latin America and the Caribbean for 2018 and 2019.The UWI has been the only Caribbean-based university to make the prestigious lists. For more, visit www.uwi.edu.

(Please note that the proper name of the university is The University of the West Indies, inclusive of the “The”, hence The UWI.)