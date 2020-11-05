Anguilla’s Esther Ward among the UWI’s Top Student Athletes to be celebrated on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Ms. Esther Ward of The University of The West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla is among nine (9) top Student Athletes to be honoured by The University on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Esther, who, recently completed a Bachelor of Science Management Studies (Entrepreneurship), is one of two (2) finalists for the Vice Chancellor’s Sportswoman of The Year Award from across the UWI’s five Campuses – Mona, St. Augustine, Cave Hill, Five Islands and the Open Campus.

The Awards Ceremony will be held virtually this year and the public is invited to participate by tuning in to UWI TV at https://uwitv.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/UWITV/.

In his invitation to the Ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles highlighted the importance of sports and the achievements of the Awardees, “Sports inspire, motivate, educate and energise us all. These awards in particular are given for exemplary performance in sports at the University level, coupled with demonstrated integrity, volunteerism and commitment by our UWI student athletes. As we pivot to take the 2020 edition of this prestigious event into the virtual space, I look forward to your company online as we celebrate an evening of sport excellence.”

Esther, who is a passionate footballer, was also a finalist for the Vice Chancellor’s Award in 2017. Her accomplishments to date, include the Anguilla Female Football League Best Goalkeeper Award for 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2018; Best Team Player in 2012 and 2014 and Most Valuable Player in 2015. She has represented Anguilla on the Under-17 and Under-20 National Female Teams and Senior Women Squads. Esther also represented the Open Campus at the UWI Inter Campus Student Games in 2017 and 2019 and was unofficially declared the Games’ most enthusiastic Cheerleader. Since 2019 she has been an Assistant Coach for the National Under-14 Team.

Extending congratulations to Esther, Manager for the UWI Open Campus Anguilla and the British Overseas Territories, Dr. Phyllis Fleming Banks says, “The entire UWI Open Campus is excited about Esther’s nomination. Esther is one of those passionate, effervescent students who truly embraced the full UWI experience. She has demonstrated that one can remain at home, earn a degree and participate in the activities of the wider UWI including representing her Campus in sports. Locally, this outstanding student/athlete has been an ardent supporter and encourager for her fellow students, as well as a positive role model, volunteer and promoter of sports. We applaud her achievements and invite all Anguilla to share in the celebration ceremony on Wednesday evening.”