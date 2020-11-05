Disa Lake Awarded the 2020/2021 Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship

The University of The West Indies Open Campus Anguilla and The UWI Alumni Association Anguilla Chapter have named Ms. Disa lake of Long Bay as the 2020/2021 Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship recipient in a Press Conference held on Friday, October 30, 2020.

One of the first items on the agenda was a moment of silence for fallen alumna and scholarship committee member, Mrs. Verna Fahie. Manager of the UWI, Open Campus Anguilla and the British Overseas Territories, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks hosted the Press Conference and reminded persons of the scholarship name bearer’s commitment and his years of dedicated service to the UWI Open Campus Anguilla.

Mr. Stanley Reid, a scholarship committee member, spoke to the criteria for the award. The award was presented by Ms. Yvette Wallace, President of the Alumni Association Anguilla Chapter who also read a brief bio of Ms. Lake hailing her as a dedicated, focused and highly driven individual.

A number of other persons spoke, including Mssrs. Carl and Quincy Harrigan, brothers of the late Julian R. Harrigan. Mr. Carl Harrigan, family representative on the scholarship committee, commented that the family was proud that UWI Open Campus Anguilla has chosen to memorialise their brother in this way and remain profoundly grateful.

Mrs. Jacqueline Bryan-Niles, Postmaster General and Disa Lake’s Department Head highlighted Disa’s outstanding work ethic and praised her as an extremely hard worker; one who is determined to succeed.

After accepting the award Ms. Lake stated, “This was all a matter of faith. I was praying for a door to open so that I can pursue my degree. When I saw the scholarship advertisement I immediately claimed it in faith and applied and here I am today as the awardee. I’m truly grateful.”

The Julian R. Harrigan Scholarship Fund was launched in 2016 in collaboration with the family of the late Julian Harrigan as a tribute to his contributions to the work of the UWI on Anguilla. It is funded by donations from the family, as well as UWI Alumni and Friends. The annual award is available to new and continuing students at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla and covers up to US$2,200.00 in tuition for a normal academic year. Persons wishing to contribute to this scholarship fund should contact UWI Open Campus at 487-8156 or anguilla@open.uwi.edu.

