NINTH STATEMENT FROM MINISTRY AND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ON CORONAVIRUS REGARDING THE RE-OPENING OF ANGUILLA’S BORDERS

Collaboration with the Ministry of Health

The Ministry and Department of Education will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure we are kept abreast of all recent developments regarding the coronavirus and to ensure we maintain a healthy and safe environment for our teachers, support staff, students and stakeholders.

Alert Stage 0

There are 4 Alert Stages in total. Anguilla is currently at Alert Stage 0, this means that schools, early learning services and tertiary education providers on Anguilla are open for face-to-face instruction and must operate safely while following their normal schedules.

Face Coverings

Face coverings are not required at school, early learning services or on school transport at the current alert stage.

Any students or staff who wish to wear face coverings wrapped around the nose and mouth (including masks) at schools or early learning services may do so. They are entitled to make this decision and should not be criticized for doing so. If the Ministry of Health changes its advice on this issue, the relevant stakeholders will be informed.

Children at Higher Risk

Children at higher-risk of severe illness from Covid-19 (e.g. those with underlying medical conditions) are encouraged to take any additional precautions recommended, by their personal physician, when leaving home.

Staff at Higher Risk

Staff at higher-risk of severe illness from Covid-19 are encouraged to take additional precautions any additional precautions recommended, by their personal physician, when leaving home. Unless required to self-isolate on public health advice it is expected that all employees will report to work, but are asked to do so safely.

Movement Restrictions when Visiting Schools

In an effort to limit physical contact and maintain sanitation levels at schools, the movement of visitors to any school or early learning service will be restricted to the office or check in areas only. Visitors will only be allowed to enter classrooms or any other teaching spaces if necessary to do so.

Public Health Measures at all Alert Stages

Each school will be thoroughly sanitized on a regular basis. Hand sanitizer will be available for use in each classroom. Bathrooms will be cleaned and monitored throughout the day to ensure that they remain in a hygienic state, supplies are replenished and that students are washing their hands properly. Custodians are specifically designated to perform this task. Desks and frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized at intervals during the day. The interior of school buses will also be cleaned and sanitized daily.

Parents are reminded that children who are sick, coughing, or demonstrating any signs of respiratory illness must remain at home. If such symptoms develop during the school day, the student will be isolated until he or she is collected from school.

Parents are also encouraged to speak to their child/children about the need to refrain from or limit close contact with other students. For example, hugging, holding hands, sharing of water, juice bottles, sharing of masks etc.

Schools Connected to a Confirmed or Probable Case

If a confirmed or probable case is linked with a school, the school in question will be advised of that by the Chief Medical Officer.

If a person who is a confirmed or probable case has worked in/attended a school when they could have been infectious, the school will be closed to allow time for contact tracing and a cleaning of the school to align with Ministry of Health guidelines.

If you become aware of a case associated with your school and have not received notification from health authorities, please contact the Department of Education for information and support at 1.264.497.2874 or via email at education.mailbox@gov.ai .

Good Hygiene Practices

Good hygiene practices will continue to be a priority at all levels as the best way to minimize the potential spread of Covid-19. These include:

Cleaning surfaces regularly

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or by covering your nose and mouth with tissues

Properly dispose of used tissues in a bin or bag immediately

Wash your hands with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds) often

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

For more information, visit http://www.beatcovid19.ai/.

The Ministry and Department of Education assure all stakeholders that every effort has been, and will be made to ensure the safety of staff and students.