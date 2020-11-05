Education Top Stories

The UWI Open Campus Anguilla Celebrates 2020 Graduands

Posted on Author anguillatv Comment(0)

The UWI Open Campus Anguilla celebrated 28 local 2020 Graduands with a special Reception/Toast on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Dorack’s Place. The venue adorned in the UWI colours created a splendid backdrop to a delightful evening with the excited Graduands.

Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks, Manager of the British Overseas Territories Open Campus Sites hosted the ceremony and welcomed the Graduands with much enthusiasm; applauding their efforts and sacrifices in pursuit of their goals.

Also in attendance were Permanent Secretary Education, Dr. Bonnie Richardson-Lake and Chief Education Officer, Mr. Bren Romney. Mr. Romney gave congratulatory remarks and words of exhortation to the Graduands.

Dr. Michelle Queeley, the first UWI Open Campus Anguilla student to complete a Doctoral programme encouraged her colleagues not to stop where they are, but to continue to pursue education at a higher level.  She noted the road will be tough, but in the end the education received is solid and acceptable anywhere.

The UWI wishes to offer special thanks to Mr. Bernard and Mrs. Clarice Brooks for the use of the venue and their kind assistance and Mr. Jerome Dupont of Jerome Dupont Photography for capturing the moments.

The UWI 2020 graduation ceremony is usually held in October but has been rescheduled for January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Some 22 undergraduate students, including 4 from the other UWI campuses and 8 post graduate students from Anguilla are set to graduate.

Congratulations are extended to the Graduands: Estelle Carter, Carol Richardson, Leonise Francis, Nicola Webster, Tomasha Connor, Molissa Romney-Gumbs, Claricia Telemacque, Cherrydelle Cunningham-Coombs, Codisha Webster, Christina Whyte, Shaneshah Ritchie Brooks, Esther Alcindor, Jervin Gumbs, Audrey Richardson, Esther Ward, Cenita Liddie, Alicia Allen, Violet Gumbs, Cherise Gumbs, Vanessa Croft, Sara Haynes-Cousins, Delta Hodge, Leah Hughes, Rebecca Haskins, Jameel Rochester, Michelle Queeley, Open Campus Anguilla and Telica Mussington, Angella Sutherland and Sari Lee Benjamin from UWI Mona and Isabel Rosario from St. Augustine!

Graduands, UWI OC Staff, Permanent Secretary Education and Chief Education Officer
UWI Undergraduate Graduands

Related Articles
COVID-19 Top Stories

Persons Screened for COVID-19 in Continuing Response; Current Status Remains

Posted on Author anguillatv

Over the weekend, the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team collaborated with the Royal Anguilla Police Force and Immigration Department in the management of persons suspected to have entered Anguilla illegally some time earlier this year in the weeks prior to the border closure. Based on the apparent timelines, histories and health examinations, there was a very […]
Local News Press Releases Regional Top Stories

ANGUILLA LAUNCHES VIRTUAL ISLAND TOURS WITH ‘EXPERIENCE ANGUILLA AT HOME’

Posted on Author anguillatv

Platform Offers Opportunity to ‘Visit’ Award-Winning Island From Home The Valley, Anguilla, July 15, 2020……..The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is launching a new online platform offering visitors an opportunity to experience the best of Anguilla from the comfort of their own homes. Experience Anguilla At Home is an immersive video and audio platform showcasing the […]
Education Local News Top Stories

The UWI Open Campus Launched Student Entrepreneurial Competition on Climate Change

Posted on Author anguillatv

Office of the Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus recently launched its inaugural Student Entrepreneurial Competition on Climate Change.  The competition was launched at a joint Webinar between ACCA and The UWI Open Campus entitled Investing in the future: business and finance […]

Leave a Reply