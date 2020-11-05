The UWI Open Campus Anguilla Celebrates 2020 Graduands

The UWI Open Campus Anguilla celebrated 28 local 2020 Graduands with a special Reception/Toast on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Dorack’s Place. The venue adorned in the UWI colours created a splendid backdrop to a delightful evening with the excited Graduands.

Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks, Manager of the British Overseas Territories Open Campus Sites hosted the ceremony and welcomed the Graduands with much enthusiasm; applauding their efforts and sacrifices in pursuit of their goals.

Also in attendance were Permanent Secretary Education, Dr. Bonnie Richardson-Lake and Chief Education Officer, Mr. Bren Romney. Mr. Romney gave congratulatory remarks and words of exhortation to the Graduands.

Dr. Michelle Queeley, the first UWI Open Campus Anguilla student to complete a Doctoral programme encouraged her colleagues not to stop where they are, but to continue to pursue education at a higher level. She noted the road will be tough, but in the end the education received is solid and acceptable anywhere.

The UWI wishes to offer special thanks to Mr. Bernard and Mrs. Clarice Brooks for the use of the venue and their kind assistance and Mr. Jerome Dupont of Jerome Dupont Photography for capturing the moments.

The UWI 2020 graduation ceremony is usually held in October but has been rescheduled for January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 22 undergraduate students, including 4 from the other UWI campuses and 8 post graduate students from Anguilla are set to graduate.

Congratulations are extended to the Graduands: Estelle Carter, Carol Richardson, Leonise Francis, Nicola Webster, Tomasha Connor, Molissa Romney-Gumbs, Claricia Telemacque, Cherrydelle Cunningham-Coombs, Codisha Webster, Christina Whyte, Shaneshah Ritchie Brooks, Esther Alcindor, Jervin Gumbs, Audrey Richardson, Esther Ward, Cenita Liddie, Alicia Allen, Violet Gumbs, Cherise Gumbs, Vanessa Croft, Sara Haynes-Cousins, Delta Hodge, Leah Hughes, Rebecca Haskins, Jameel Rochester, Michelle Queeley, Open Campus Anguilla and Telica Mussington, Angella Sutherland and Sari Lee Benjamin from UWI Mona and Isabel Rosario from St. Augustine!