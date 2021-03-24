THE UWI OPEN CAMPUS ANGUILLA AND ACWA PRESENT CHEQUE TO DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT FOR FOSTER CARE PROGRAMME

On Friday March 19, 2021, the Manager of the British Overseas Territories Open Campus Sites, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks and President of the Anglican Church Women Association (ACWA), Mrs. Celestine John presented a cheque in the amount of EC$1709.90 to the Commissioner of Social Development, Ms. Lauraine Gumbs.

The cheque represented funds donated by the attendees at the International Women’s Day Service held on March 8, 2021 at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary’s, in support of the Foster Care Programme.

On receiving the donation, Commissioner of Social Development Ms. Lauraine Gumbs said, “We are so grateful for this generous contribution. It is always heartwarming when the most vulnerable among us are remembered. These funds will go a long way in assisting with the Foster Care Programme. Thank you to everyone who contributed. We, as a Department, are truly grateful.”

ACWA President, Mrs. Celestine John was also elated by the generous love offering. She posited, “It is always more blessed to give than receive. ACWA is delighted to be part of such an initiative. We wish them the very best with the Foster Care Programme.”

Dr. Fleming Banks also expressed her appreciation to all the attendees at the service. She stated, “We owe a debt of gratitude to those who take care of the most vulnerable among us. We will continue to partner with the Department of Social Development, as all of us who are able have a responsibility to assist those who need help. Thanks to everyone who contributed.”

Persons in the community are being encouraged to make contributions to the Department of Social Development to support the various programmes. The Department of Social Development can be reached by telephone at 264-497-2317.

–END–

About The UWI

For over 70 years The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has provided service and leadership to the Caribbean region and wider world. The UWI has evolved from a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948 to an internationally respected, regional university with near 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda and an Open Campus. As part of its robust globalization agenda, The UWI has established partnering centres with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Africa including the State University of New York (SUNY)-UWI Center for Leadership and Sustainable Development; the Canada-Caribbean Studies Institute with Brock University; the Strategic Alliance for Hemispheric Development with Universidad de los Andes (UNIANDES); the UWI-China Institute of Information Technology, the University of Lagos (UNILAG)-UWI Institute of African and Diaspora Studies and the Institute for Global African Affairs with the University of Johannesburg (UJ). The UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Food & Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities & Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science & Technology, Social Sciences and Sport.

As the region’s premier research academy, The UWI’s foremost objective is driving the growth and development of the regional economy. The world’s most reputable ranking agency, Times Higher Education, has ranked The UWI among the top 600 universities in the world for 2019, and the 40 best universities in Latin America and the Caribbean for 2018 and 2019.The UWI has been the only Caribbean-based university to make the prestigious lists. For more, visit www.uwi.edu.

(Please note that the proper name of the university is The University of the West Indies, inclusive of the “The”, hence The UWI.)