Visitor Tests Positive for COVID-19 –Two Active Cases on Island; Vaccinations for Homebound Persons Available

An adult female visitor from the United States, who arrived in Anguilla yesterday evening, March 21st, has tested positive for COVID-19. She submitted a negative COVID-19 PCR test result prior to arrival and was subsequently tested upon arrival as per the established protocol. That test came back positive. She is asymptomatic and remains in isolation at an approved location. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 23 with two active cases on island
at this time.

The Ministry assures the general public that all protocols for testing, quarantine/isolation and contact tracing are being followed to minimize the risk of transmission.

The ongoing and significant threat of the importation of COVID-19 cases is undeniable and cannot be ignored. The Ministry therefore continues to stress the importance of our stringent entry testing and quarantine protocols, which have limited the spread of COVID-19 in Anguilla and protected us from the negative health impacts. However, at this juncture, vaccinations remain a critical component to permit the full and safe re-opening of Anguilla to passenger
travel. The Ministry of Health is once again appealing to persons to get vaccinated before the full re-opening of Anguilla. To ensure wider access, the vaccination team will be increasing visits to homebound persons in each health district. Thus to facilitate visits to persons in the western health district, vaccinations will not be conducted on March 25th and 26th 2021
(Thursday and Friday) at the old South Hill Health Centre.

Homebound persons or their guardians in all areas of Anguilla are encouraged to contact the Ministry’s COVID-19 hotlines; 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND to register their interest in receiving the vaccine.

While we get our vaccine coverage up to the critical mass, the Ministry of Health reminds the public to continue practicing hygienic measures to protect against COVID-19. These include:
• Frequent Handwashing; if water is unavailable utilize an alcohol-based hand rub.
• Covering coughs or sneezes with a disposable tissue or in the crook of a flexed elbow.

• Avoiding contact with persons who are ill with symptoms of acute respiratory infections such as fever or cough.
• Regularly cleaning surfaces and objects that are frequently touched or handled.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND. Additionally, persons who have been vaccinated and experience any side effects or adverse reactions are encouraged to report this at 235-4357 that is 235-HELP. The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.

