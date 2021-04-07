Local News

ECCB Hosts 5th Growth and Resilience Dialogue, April 14-15

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank in collaboration with its partners: the OECS Commission, The World Bank and The University of the West Indies, invites the people of the OECS and the wider Caribbean to the 5th Growth and Resilience Dialogue (virtual) on April 14-15 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Dialogue will focus on Digital Skills and Jobs and Food & Nutrition Security.

The target audiences for the Dialogue include: parliamentarians; social partners, CEOs; entrepreneurs and business owners; public and private sector officials; financial service providers; high school, college and university students; teachers and lecturers; innovators and thought leaders; youth and community leaders.

Persons can learn more about this information-packed, free online two day conference and register now at https://eccb-grd.vfairs.com.

The Dialogue brings together leading experts in the fields of Digital Technology and Food and Nutrition Security to engage attendees on solutions to address national and regional economic challenges and opportunities.  Participants will be immersed in discussions on the innovative technology and the digital skills and jobs that can empower the region to be more competitive and resilient.  They will also be invited to help advance the region’s food and nutrition security.

It is envisaged that the Dialogue will lead to the establishment of a pilot programme for an OECS/ECCU Knowledge and Innovation Hub as well as research collaboration on key issues related to Digital Transformation and Food and Nutrition Security.

In addition to the Dialogue’s inspiring, energising and intellectually stimulating panels, masterclasses and chats, an added bonus for early registrants is the opportunity to win an original Calvert Jones painting.

