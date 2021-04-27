COVID-19 Vaccinations moving to Anguilla Football Association Stadium

The Ministry of Health hereby advises that all COVID-19 vaccinations will now be conducted at the Anguilla Football Association Stadium effective April 23rd 2021 starting at 9:30am. There will be two different areas for vaccination depending on dosage:

First doses will be provided on the southern section of the stand. Persons wishing to obtain their first dose are asked to enter the southern gate next to the James Ronald Webster Park and use the southern parking lot.

Second doses will be provided on the northern section of the stand. Persons scheduled to receive their second dose are asked to enter through the northern gate next to the UWI Centre and use the parking lot to the north of the stand. Persons are reminded to walk with photo identification e.g. driver’s license or passport.

The vaccination site reminds persons to be mindful of the social distancing protocols that will be in effect.

Persons with any questions or concerns should call the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND. Person who have been vaccinated and experience any side effects or adverse reactions are encouraged to report this at 235-4357 that is 235-HELP. The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.