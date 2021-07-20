Local News Top Stories Tourism

Council Member for Montserrat Assumes Chairmanship of ECCB Monetary Council 

19 July, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis –  Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be transferred to the Honourable
Premier and Council Member for Montserrat, Joseph Easton Farrell, during a Handing Over Ceremony on 23 July.

Premier Farrell will succeed the Outgoing Chairman, the Honourable Prime Minister and Council Member for Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis, Dr Timothy Harris.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis,
Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated among the member countries in alphabetical order on an annual basis.

Following the Handing Over Ceremony, the Council will convene for its 99th meeting where it will receive the Governor’s Report on Money, Credit and Financial Conditions in the ECCU.

The Handing Over Ceremony for the Change in Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council will be streamed on the ECCB’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from 9:00 a.m.

 

-30-

 

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. The ECCB is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Media Contact: Shermalon Kirby, Acting Director, Corporate Relations Department

Phone: (869) 465-2537 | Fax: (869) 465-9562

E-mail: info@eccb-centralbank.org | Website: www.eccb-centralbank.org

