Returning Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19 – Two Active Cases on Island

A minor female returning resident from the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing her repeat test as per established protocol for unvaccinated minors. She arrived in Anguilla on July 12, submitted a negative COVID-19 PCR test result prior to arrival, and subsequently tested negative upon arrival. Presently she has mild symptoms and is in isolation. All immediate household members have been tested and all are currently negative and placed in quarantine. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 113 with two active cases on island at this time. So far Anguilla has had 111 recoveries and no deaths.

The Ministry of Health assures the public that all protocols for testing, isolation and contact tracing are being followed in order to minimize the risk of transmission.

The prevention of local transmission of the covid-19 in Anguilla is the priority of the Ministry of Health. Therefore, early identification, isolation and treat are the foundation of preventing widespread transmission of the virus.

We remind the public that vaccinations remain a critical component to permit the full and safe re-opening of Anguilla to passenger travel. The Ministry of Health is once again appealing to persons to get vaccinated before the full re-opening of Anguilla.

While we get our vaccine coverage up to the critical mass, the Ministry of Health reminds the public to continue practicing hygienic measures to protect against COVID-19. These include:

• Frequent Handwashing; if water is unavailable utilize an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Covering coughs or sneezes with a disposable tissue or in the crook of a flexed elbow.

• Avoiding contact with persons who are ill with symptoms of acute respiratory infections such as fever or cough.

• Regularly cleaning surfaces and objects that are frequently touched or handled.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND. Additionally, persons who have been vaccinated and experience any side effects or adverse reactions are encouraged to report this at 235-4357 that is 235-HELP. The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.our media partners.