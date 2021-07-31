THE UWI OPEN CAMPUS ANGUILLA ENDS 2020/2021 ACADEMIC YEAR WITH CERTIFICATE PRESENTATION/RECOGNITION CEREMONY

The Honourable Premier, Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster, The Honourable Deputy Governor, Mr. Perin Bradley, the Honourable Minister of Social Development and Education, Ms. Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, Chief Education Officer, Mr. Bren Romney and Chancellor’s Representative on the UWI Open Campus Council, Mr. Stanley Reid, were among the special guests at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla annual Certificate Presentation/Recognition Ceremony on July 28, 2021 at the Church of God Holiness.

The ceremony marking the end of the 2020/2021 academic year was in celebration of the Participants in the University’s local programmes, the 2020/2021 Online Honour Roll Students and new Student Guild Executive. It was witnessed by a large number of family, friends, students and their colleagues.

The programme was chaired by Manager for The UWI Open Campus British Overseas Territories, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks, who applauded the students and highlighted the role of the Open Campus in meeting the needs of the local communities through the local professional development and online programmes.

In her delivery of remarks, the Honourable Minister of Social Development and Education congratulated the Students on their achievements. She applauded them for up-skilling and choosing to improve themselves even in these challenging times. Noting that education is a lifelong journey, she encouraged the students to continue to grow by taking advantage of the opportunities offered by The UWI. Minister Kentish-Rogers also congratulated The UWI

Open Campus Anguilla for continuing to meet the needs of the community.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of Programme Completion Certificates to five students in the Early Childhood Education Care and Development programme: Ronnie Francis, Faustina Nanton, Oneeka Elias-Gillis, Janique Payne and Elaine Wilson-Alexander. Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, Ms. Faustina Nanton lauded the programme and paid tribute to the Facilitators, Mrs. Ellenita Harrigan, Ms. Itasha Webster, Nurse Dana Ruan, Mrs. Tracelyn Hamilton and Mrs. Heather Gumbs.

Mrs. Latoya Hobbs-Nurse, participant in the Supervisory Management Courses Levels One and Two, also expressed appreciation on behalf of the more than one hundred Continuing and Professional Education students.

High commendation for the 2020/2021 Facilitators also came from Dr. Fleming-Banks, who highlighted their expertise and commitment. The Facilitators included Mrs. Evorna Hodge (Governance, Risk, Compliance and Controls I), Mr. Colin Johnson (Advanced Conversational Spanish), Mrs. Dana Ruan (Care For The Elderly), Ms. Aunika Webster (Supervisory Management I and II and Employment and The Labour Relations Act on Anguilla), Mrs.…2

Tracelyn Hamilton (Working with Family and Community), Mrs. Rosena Brooks (Protocol and Diplomacy), Mrs. Ludiane Leveret-Richardson (Introduction to Procurement) and Mrs. Donna Daniels-Banks (Finance for Non-Finance Managers), Mr. Hylton Grace (Introduction to Counselling) and Mr. Marlon Walcott (Basic Web Development and Design).

The UWI Open Campus Council Member, Mr. Stanley Reid, presented special congratulatory awards to the seventy-four (74) online students who were named to The UWI Open Campus Honour Roll for Semesters One and Two 2020/2021.

The incoming Executive Members of the Anguilla Chapter of The UWI Open Campus Guild of Students, Ms. Melissa Harrigan, Ms. Natisha Davis, Ms. Jahnesha Jones, Ms. Stephanie Ryan, Ms. Khadijah Muhammad, Ms. Sari-Lee Benjamin, Ms. Shirmel Hodge, Mr. Raheem Williams and Ms. Justina Brazil also received their induction certificates. In a moving tribute, Ms. Melissa Harrigan, the new Chair of the Anguilla Student Guild, expressed appreciation to the

outgoing Chair and UWI-STAT Ambassador, Ms. Kemoloy Murphy.

Musical selections during the Ceremony came from Bachelor of Science Management Students, Mrs. Amorelle Bryan-Hodge and Mrs. Charlene Roach, while Pastor Julet Simon, President of the Organisation of Early Childhood Association delivered the invocation.

The UWI Open Campus Anguilla congratulates all the students and expresses its

appreciation to the Anguillian community for the support during the past academic year, as well as all those who participated in or attended the ceremony.