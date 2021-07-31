COVID-19 International Local News Top Stories

Visitor Tests Positive for COVID-19 – Three Active Cases on Island

Anguilla records its 115th positive case after a teenage male visitor from the United States tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival. He submitted a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 PCR test as per established protocol. Presently he is asymptomatic and is in isolation. The other members of his household have tested negative and are presently in quarantine. This brings the total number of active cases on island to three.

The Ministry of Health assures the public that all protocols for testing, isolation and contact tracing are being followed in order to minimize the risk of transmission.

The prevention of local transmission of COVID-19 in Anguilla is the priority of the Ministry of Health. Therefore, early identification, isolation and treatment are the foundations of preventing widespread transmission of the virus.

We remind the public that vaccinations remain a critical component to permit the full and safe re-opening of Anguilla to passenger travel. The Ministry of Health is once again appealing to persons to get vaccinated before the full re-opening of Anguilla.

While we get our vaccine coverage up to the critical mass, the Ministry of Health reminds the public to continue practicing hygienic measures to protect against COVID-19. These include:

• Frequent Handwashing; if water is unavailable utilize an alcohol-based
hand rub.

• Covering coughs or sneezes with a disposable tissue or in the crook of a
flexed elbow.

• Avoiding contact with persons who are ill with symptoms of acute respiratory
infections such as fever or cough.

• Regularly cleaning surfaces and objects that are frequently touched or handled.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND. Additionally, persons who have been vaccinated and experience any side effects or adverse reactions are encouraged to report this at 235-4357 that is 235-HELP. The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.

