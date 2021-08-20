COVID-19 Update: 22 Active Cases; Two Workplace Clusters Identified, Ongoing

The following is an update since the press release of Monday, August 16th. An additional 16 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. They are as follows:

 Five employees of the food and beverage department of one of the resorts– the cluster consists of two females and three males with no history of travel. All, except one of the males, are fully vaccinated. The source of the infection has not been identified and investigations are ongoing.

 A fully vaccinated adult male visitor from the United States who tested positive upon arrival

 Two fully vaccinated adult residents – one male, one female – who were identified through contact tracing

 Three fully vaccinated residents – two females and a male with no history of recent travel – the sources of infection have not been identified and investigations are ongoing. All three subsequently tested negative on follow up testing and are considered recovered at this time.

 Three fully vaccinated adults who tested positive on entry – they are one adult male visitor from the United States and two residents who returned from the Dominican Republic

 A fully vaccinated adult female visitor from the United States who tested positive on departure testing for return travel to the United States

 A second workplace cluster from which three female bank employees from same the department have tested positive thus far – this cluster was identified this afternoon and investigations have just begun.

All persons are under isolation and contact tracing and investigations are ongoing. However, there have been increasing instances of persons having flu-like symptoms that have still reported to work, who have subsequently tested positive. It is of paramount importance for any persons experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 such as flu-like symptoms, cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell… to isolate immediately and call the

Ministry’s hotlines 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND. Out of an abundance of caution, persons experiencing these symptoms should not report to work until cleared to do so by the Ministry of Health.

Any persons who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should also call the Ministry’s hotlines 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND

MSD MISSION: “To be the lead agency in the development of social services, including health services, educational services, sports and recreation, environmental health protection, youth and cultural development, correctional services and family and community services, through the provision of policy and strategic direction to improve the quality of life for all persons residing in Anguilla”.

Further to the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces, persons in intergenerational households and households with unvaccinated persons should consider mask wearing inside the homes in addition to hygienic precautions.

At the time of writing, the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 is 154 of which 22 are active at this time.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public to continue practicing hygienic measures to protect against COVID-19. These include

 Frequent Handwashing – if water is unavailable utilize an alcohol-based hand rub.

 Covering coughs or sneezes with a disposable tissue or in the crook of a flexed elbow.

 Avoiding contact with persons who are ill with symptoms of acute respiratory infections such as fever or cough.

 Regularly cleaning surfaces and objects that are frequently touched or handled.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND. The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.