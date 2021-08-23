COVID-19 Update: 31 Active Cases; 1 Hospitalization, Ongoing Investigations

The following is an update since the press release of Wednesday, August 18th. An additional 12 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. They are as follows:

 10 identified through contact tracing:

 Seven contacts of the three bank employees – they include three fully vaccinated adult females, two children under 10 years of age, an unvaccinated adult male and an unvaccinated adult female. Three of the adult females have tested negative on follow-up testing and have recovered. No additional bank employees have tested positive to date.

 Two contacts of the employees of the resort food and beverage department – they consist of one additional employee of that department and a fully vaccinated female from another establishment.

 A fully vaccinated adult female contact of the adult male who tested positive last Sunday morning – she had gone into quarantine with a negative test and has tested positive on follow up testing.

 A fully vaccinated female returning resident who returned from Sint Maarten last Sunday, August 15th – she had tested negative upon arrival but developed symptoms compatible with COVID-19 shortly thereafter and underwent additional testing.

 A fully vaccinated male resident with no history of recent travel – to date, the source of his infection has not been identified.

All persons are under isolation and contact tracing and investigations are ongoing including into the sources of recent cases.

The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 is 166 of which 31 are active at this time.

Additionally, one of the currently active cases –reported in the release of August 16th – was hospitalized last night due to respiratory difficulties. She is a fully vaccinated adult female with an underlying risk condition for severe COVID-19. She is currently in a stable condition.

The prevention of local transmission of COVID-19 in Anguilla is the priority of the Ministry of Health. Therefore, early identification, isolation and treatment are the foundations of preventing widespread transmission of the virus:

 It is therefore critical that persons who have been placed under quarantine or isolation remain separated from other individuals at all times until they are cleared to resume normal activities by the Quarantine Authority. Additionally, in most instances it will be necessary for individuals to undergo a second test before they are cleared. The Ministry of Health asks that persons appreciate the importance of the testing protocols, and follow the instructions of the members of the health team. This is critical to breaking transmission of the virus.

 It is also of paramount importance for any persons experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 such as flu-like symptoms, cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell… to isolate immediately and call the Ministry’s hotlines 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND.

Out of an abundance of caution,copersons experiencing these symptoms should not report to work until cleared to do so by the Ministry of Health.

 Any persons who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should also call the Ministry’s hotlines 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND.

 Further to the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces, persons in intergenerational

households and households with unvaccinated persons should consider mask wearing inside the homes in addition to hygienic precautions.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public to continue practicing hygienic measures to protect against COVID-19. These include

 Frequent Handwashing – if water is unavailable utilize an alcohol-based hand rub.

 Covering coughs or sneezes with a disposable tissue or in the crook of a flexed elbow.

 Avoiding contact with persons who are ill with symptoms of acute respiratory infections such as fever or cough.

 Regularly cleaning surfaces and objects that are frequently touched or handled.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND. The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.