Related Articles
COVID-19 Education Local News Top Stories

NINTH STATEMENT FROM MINISTRY AND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ON CORONAVIRUS REGARDING THE RE-OPENING OF ANGUILLA’S BORDERS

Posted on Author anguillatv

Collaboration with the Ministry of Health The Ministry and Department of Education will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure we are kept abreast of all recent developments regarding the coronavirus and to ensure we maintain a healthy and safe environment for our teachers, support staff, students and stakeholders. Alert Stage […]
COVID-19 International Local News Politics Press Releases Top Stories

The Timing of Anguilla’s General Election

Posted on Author anguillatv

The Timing of Anguilla’s General Election 1. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to much speculation around the timing of our next General Election. I would like to set out the facts for you as they relate to three matters: i. the constitutional position on the timing of elections; ii. what I asked the UK Government […]
COVID-19 Local News Press Releases

Returning Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19 – Two Active Cases on Island

Posted on Author anguillatv

A minor female returning resident from the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing her repeat test as per established protocol for unvaccinated minors. She arrived in Anguilla on July 12, submitted a negative COVID-19 PCR test result prior to arrival, and subsequently tested negative upon arrival. Presently she has mild symptoms and is […]

Leave a Reply