COVID-19 Update: 38 Active Cases

The following is an update since the press release of August 27

th. An additional 16 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. They are as follows:

 12 identified through contact tracing consisting of two fully vaccinated adults, three unvaccinated adults, seven unvaccinated minors – nine are household contacts and three are social contacts of positive cases.

 A fully vaccinated adult female resident who returned from Jamaica and tested positive upon arrival.

 One adult female who arrived in Anguilla without prior approval and was found to have had a positive PCR test with the specimen taken three days prior to arrival – she also tested positive on the PCR test that was conducted upon arrival. Investigations are underway into the breeches that led to this unapproved entry with the aim to penalize all responsible parties.

 An unvaccinated elderly gentleman with no history of travel – he was hospitalized early this morning in a serious condition.

 A fully vaccinated male resident with no history of travel

All persons are under isolation. Note that the contact tracing and investigations are underway and have just begun for the most recent cases.

Additionally, nine persons have recovered. The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 is 217 with 38 active cases on island at this time.

The prevention of local transmission of COVID-19 in Anguilla is the priority of the Ministry of Health.

Therefore, early identification, isolation and treatment are the foundations of preventing widespread transmission of the virus:

 It is therefore critical that persons who have been placed under quarantine or isolation remain separated from other individuals at all times until they are cleared to resume normal activities by the Quarantine Authority. Additionally, in most instances it will be necessary for individuals to undergo a second test before they are cleared. The Ministry of Health asks that persons appreciate the importance of the testing protocols, and follow the instructions of the members of the health team. This is critical to breaking transmission of the virus.

 It is also of paramount importance for any persons experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 such as flu-like symptoms, cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell… to isolate immediately and call the Ministry’s hotlines 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND. Out of an abundance of caution, persons experiencing these symptoms should not report to work until cleared to do so by the Ministry of Health.

 Any persons who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should also call the Ministry’s hotlines 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND.

 Furthermore, the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces is currently mandated in public health regulations with a penalty for breaches. Additionally, persons in intergenerational households and households with unvaccinated persons should consider mask wearing inside the homes in addition to hygienic precautions.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public to continue practicing hygienic measures to protect against COVID-19. These include

 Frequent Handwashing – If water is unavailable, utilize an alcohol-based hand rub.

 Covering coughs or sneezes with a disposable tissue or in the crook of a flexed elbow.

 Avoiding contact with persons who are ill with symptoms of acute respiratory infections such as fever or cough.

 Regularly cleaning surfaces and objects that are frequently touched or handled.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or584-4263, that is 584-HAND. The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.