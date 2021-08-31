Flow announces Summer Promotion Winners

Congratulations to Rebecca Webster and Chelsea Carty

Anguilla, Friday August 27, 2021: Flow has revealed the names of two lucky Summer Promotion winners. Both winners, Rebecca Webster and Chelsea Carty, received the thrilling surprise on August 20th live on Klass FM radio from Flow’s Commercial Manager Jade Richardson and Retail Associate Shakeema Carty.

Rebecca Webster won a brand new General Electric Stove. Rebecca who was elated, responded, “I have been a customer with Flow since I was 17 and this is my first time winning, it pays to be loyal!” Chelsea Carty won a Samsung 40” Smart TV and was very surprised and thanked Flow for the amazing gift.

Rebecca and Chelsea’s names were entered into the prize draw when they signed up for a new Flow Postpaid plan and topped up with Flow mobile credit respectively.

“It’s truly rewarding to be able to hear the excitement and gratitude in our customers voices when we call with great news like this and it is why we do what we do”, said Richardson. “At Flow our services not only connect communities but also transform lives.

Congratulations to Ms. Carty and Mrs. Webster on their wins. Thank you for your

continued patronage. We give our customers the best value and we also continue to give back to our customers through promotions like this one and the many other initiatives we undertake throughout the communities we serve.”

Richardson further highlighted that there were still some more fantastic prizes to be won, “all new and existing prepaid and postpaid customers are eligible for a chance to be entered to win prizes, including A General Electric Fridge, Washer and Dryer. We still have two more prize draws to be done over the next two

Fridays and we know we will have even more exciting news about the lucky winners to share.” To win in Flow’s Summer promotion customers can sign up for a new Flex Postpaid plan, top up EC$25 or more, or pay any of their mobile, TV or broadband bills in full and on time.

— ENDS