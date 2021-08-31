Local News Regional Top Stories

Flow announces Summer Promotion Winners

Posted on Author anguillatv Comment(0)

Congratulations to Rebecca Webster and Chelsea Carty

Anguilla, Friday August 27, 2021: Flow has revealed the names of two lucky Summer Promotion winners. Both winners, Rebecca Webster and Chelsea Carty, received the thrilling surprise on August 20th live on Klass FM radio from Flow’s Commercial Manager Jade Richardson and Retail Associate Shakeema Carty.

Rebecca Webster won a brand new General Electric Stove. Rebecca who was elated, responded, “I have been a customer with Flow since I was 17 and this is my first time winning, it pays to be loyal!” Chelsea Carty won a Samsung 40” Smart TV and was very surprised and thanked Flow for the amazing gift.

Rebecca and Chelsea’s names were entered into the prize draw when they signed up for a new Flow Postpaid plan and topped up with Flow mobile credit respectively.

“It’s truly rewarding to be able to hear the excitement and gratitude in our customers voices when we call with great news like this and it is why we do what we do”, said Richardson. “At Flow our services not only connect communities but also transform lives.

Congratulations to Ms. Carty and Mrs. Webster on their wins. Thank you for your
continued patronage. We give our customers the best value and we also continue to give back to our customers through promotions like this one and the many other initiatives we undertake throughout the communities we serve.”

Richardson further highlighted that there were still some more fantastic prizes to be won, “all new and existing prepaid and postpaid customers are eligible for a chance to be entered to win prizes, including A General Electric Fridge, Washer and Dryer. We still have two more prize draws to be done over the next two

Fridays and we know we will have even more exciting news about the lucky winners to share.” To win in Flow’s Summer promotion customers can sign up for a new Flex Postpaid plan, top up EC$25 or more, or pay any of their mobile, TV or broadband bills in full and on time.

— ENDS

Related Articles
COVID-19 Local News Press Releases Top Stories

COVID-19 Update 6

Posted on Author anguillatv

FROM H.E. THE GOVERNOR AND THE HON. PREMIER We’re committed to keeping you updated on the facts as they relate to COVID-19 and Anguilla. Cases/suspected cases – the three cases we previously notified you of remain the only confirmed instances of COVID-19 in Anguilla. No test results are pending. Keeping Anguilla safe – Executive Council […]
COVID-19 Press Releases Regional Top Stories

No 5G Technology in Anguilla

Posted on Author anguillatv

Local Telecoms Operators Encourage Public to be Aware of Misinformation Linking 5G to Coronavirus THE VALLEY, Anguilla – Thursday, 9th April 2020 – Flow and Digicel are aware of malicious messages and video content that is being circulated referencing 5G technology and linking it to the spread of Coronavirus. To be certain, there is absolutely no scientific or technological proof connecting 5G technology […]
COVID-19 Entertainment Football Local News

COVID-19 Vaccinations moving to Anguilla Football Association Stadium

Posted on Author anguillatv

The Ministry of Health hereby advises that all COVID-19 vaccinations will now be conducted at the Anguilla Football Association Stadium effective April 23rd 2021 starting at 9:30am. There will be two different areas for vaccination depending on dosage: First doses will be provided on the southern section of the stand. Persons wishing to obtain their […]

Leave a Reply